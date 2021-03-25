Florida Adds 5,773 COVID-19 Cases, 107 Resident Deaths Thursday

Florida's COVID-19 case count increased by more than 5,700 Thursday as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 100.

The 5,773 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,027,429 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health coronavirus report.

Another 107 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 32,957. An additional 632 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than Wednesday.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.58% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Wednesday's 6% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 438,704 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,252 since Wednesday, along with 5,767 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 16.

Miami-Dade's county positivity rate was 5.48%, a slight drop from the previous day's 5.87% rate.

In Broward County, there were 210,462 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 714, along with 2,614 virus-related deaths, five more than Wednesday's total.

Broward's positivity rate was 5.87% Thursday, about the same as Wednesday's 5.86% rate.

Palm Beach County had 129,478 cases and 2,626 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 6,304 cases and 48 deaths.