Florida Adds 5,883 COVID-19 Cases, 26 Resident Deaths Saturday

Florida's COVID-19 case count increased by more than 5,800 Saturday as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 20.

The 5,883 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,039,062 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health coronavirus report.

Another 26 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 33,142. An additional 641 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than Friday.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.27% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, an increase from Friday's 5.69% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 441,275 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,305 since Friday, along with 5,797 COVID-related deaths, an increase of five.

Miami-Dade's county positivity rate was 5.82%, a slight jump from the previous day's 5.23% rate.

In Broward County, there were 211,935 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 704, along with 2,632 virus-related deaths, 18 more than Friday.

Broward's positivity rate was 7.21% Saturday, a jump from the previous day's 6.78% rate.

Palm Beach County had 130,358 cases and 2,635 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,355 cases and 48 deaths.