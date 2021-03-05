Florida Adds 5,975 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, as State Reports 135 More Resident Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 5,900 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 135.
The 5,975 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,936,207 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 135 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 31,522. An additional 571 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.12% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Thursday's rate of 5.35%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.84%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 417,447 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,426 since Thursday, along with 5,530 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 19.
In Broward County, there were 198,387 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 845, along with 2,438 virus-related deaths, seven more than Thursday's total.
Palm Beach County had 122,709 cases and 2,510 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 5,958 cases and 46 deaths.