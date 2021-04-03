Florida Adds 6,017 New Covid Cases, Reports 66 More Resident Deaths Saturday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 6,000 Saturday, as the state's virus related death toll rose by 66.
The 6,017 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,077,032 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 66 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the state's total to 33,652. An additional 654 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.31% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly higher than Friday's 6.1% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 449,891 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,412 since Friday, along with a total of 5,900 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 10 since Friday.
In Broward County, there were 217,060 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 783, along with 2,699 virus-related deaths, 14 more than Friday's total.
Palm Beach County had 132,961 cases and 2,661 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,504 cases and 49 deaths.