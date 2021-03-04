Florida Adds 6,118 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, as State Reports 120 More Resident Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 6,100 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 120.

The 6,118 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,930,232 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 120 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 31,387. An additional 568 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 416,021 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,245 since Wednesday, along with 5,511 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of eight.

In Broward County, there were 197,542 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 771, along with 2,431 virus-related deaths, nine more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 122,2262 cases and 2,498 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 5,937 cases and 46 deaths.