Florida Adds 6,118 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, as State Reports 120 More Resident Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 6,100 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 120.
The 6,118 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,930,232 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 120 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 31,387. An additional 568 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 416,021 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,245 since Wednesday, along with 5,511 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of eight.
In Broward County, there were 197,542 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 771, along with 2,431 virus-related deaths, nine more than Wednesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 122,2262 cases and 2,498 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 5,937 cases and 46 deaths.