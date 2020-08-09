Florida Adds 6,229 COVID Cases Sunday as Positivity Rates Decline Steadily

What to Know Florida reported 6,229 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and 77 new virus-related deaths

Positivity rates continue to show decreasing prevalence of the virus among those being tested

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for more than 192,800 COVID-19 cases, about 37% of the state's total count

Florida added more than 6,000 coronavirus cases to its state tally Sunday, pushing the total count to more than 532,000 as positivity rates continued to show decreasing prevalence of the virus among those being tested.

6,229 additional reported COVID-19 cases brought the state's total to 532,806, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

As is typical for Sunday reports from the state, the numbers of new deaths and hospitalizations declined, possibly reflecting weekend staffing levels at hospitals, medical examiners offices and Department of Health.

Another 77 people were confirmed to have died from coronavirus-related causes, bringing the death toll for residents to 8,186. An additional 129 non-residents have died in the state due to the disease. (Deaths are reported when the department confirms they are COVID-related, so they may have occurred days or weeks ago.)

Hospitalizations increased by 254 new patients, fewer than half the previous day’s increase but, again, part of a typical pattern of low weekend reporting numbers. The state's Agency for Healthcare Administration, which tracks patients with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, also has shown decreases, with about 6,900 patients currently hospitalized, down by more than 1,000 in the last week.

Among all tests, 12.1% were positive; the rate was 8.5% when retesting of those previously positive are excluded.

Those lower rates brought down last week’s seven-day rates to 13% and 9.5% for all tests and new cases, respectively — the lowest such rates since late June.

The median age of people who tested positive in Sunday's results was 42, about the average age of cases for the past two weeks.

Statewide, more than 3,991,820 people have been tested for COVID-19 to-date.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose Sunday by more than 1,240, to 132,461, and the county's virus-related deaths rose by 27, to 1,865.

In Broward County, there were 62,268 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 650, along with 803 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 37,020 cases and 931 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 1,526 cases and 13 deaths.