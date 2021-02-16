Florida Adds 6,297 New Covid Cases, Reports 220 More Virus Deaths Among Residents Tuesday

Florida reported nearly 6,300 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 225 more virus-related deaths in the state.

The 6,297 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,837,285 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 220 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 29,154. An additional 505 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of five since Monday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 395,828 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,336 since Monday, along with 5,207 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 22.

In Broward County, there were 186,063 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 753, along with 2,275 virus-related deaths, nine more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 115,145 cases and 2,355 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 5,600 cases and 44 deaths.