Florida Adds 6,490 New Covid Cases, Reports 92 More Resident Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 6,500 Friday, as the state's virus related death toll rose by over 90.
The 6,490 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,071,015 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 92 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 33,586. An additional 653 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.1% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly lower than Thursday's 6.43% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 448,479 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,437 since Thursday, along with a total of 5,890 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 12 since Thursday.
In Broward County, there were 216,277 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 789, along with 2,685 virus-related deaths, 19 more than Thursday's total.
Palm Beach County had 132,528 cases and 2,659 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,475 cases and 49 deaths.