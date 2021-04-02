Florida Adds 6,490 New Covid Cases, Reports 92 More Resident Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 6,500 Friday, as the state's virus related death toll rose by over 90.

The 6,490 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,071,015 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 92 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 33,586. An additional 653 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.1% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly lower than Thursday's 6.43% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 448,479 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,437 since Thursday, along with a total of 5,890 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 12 since Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 216,277 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 789, along with 2,685 virus-related deaths, 19 more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 132,528 cases and 2,659 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,475 cases and 49 deaths.