Florida Adds 6,600 New COVID-19 Cases, as Miami-Dade's Death Toll Passes 5,000

Florida reported more than 6,600 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by 97 and Miami-Dade County surpassed 5,000 total deaths.

The 6,624 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,777,983 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 97 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 27,696. An additional 465 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.82% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly above Saturday's rate of 6.24% but the third-straight day it was below 7%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was up to 9.85%, more than a point above Saturday's 8.68% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 383,601 cases on Sunday, an increase of 1,415 since Saturday, along with 5,011 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 32.

In Broward County, there were 178,948 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 832, along with 2,169 virus-related deaths, seven more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 111,024 cases and 2,250 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 5,480 cases and 42 deaths.