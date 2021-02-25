coronavirus

Florida Adds 6,640 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, as State Reports Over 130 More Deaths

The 6,640 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,892,301 since the outbreak began

What to Know

  • Florida reported 7,128 new COVID-19 cases and 127 more virus-related deaths among residents Wednesday
  • The state now has 1,885,661 total COVID-19 cases dating back to March of 2020
  • The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.99% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report

Florida reported more than 6,600 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 130.

The 6,640 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,892,301 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Another 138 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 30,478. An additional 540 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of two since Wednesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.23% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, the fourth day in the past week it has been below 6%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 406,987 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,424 since Wednesday, along with 5,369 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 16.

In Broward County, there were 192,738 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 770, along with 2,365 virus-related deaths, four more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 119,373 cases and 2,443 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 5,771 cases and 46 deaths.

