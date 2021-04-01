Florida Adds 6,790 New Covid Cases, Reports 69 More Resident Deaths Thursday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 6,800 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 69.

The 6,790 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,064,525 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 69 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 33,494. An additional 649 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.41% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, almost the same as Wednesday's 6.43% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.80%, a slight decrease from Wednesday's 8.07% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 447,042 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,578 since Wednesday, along with a total of 5,878 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 23 since Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 215,488 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 889, along with 2,666 virus-related deaths, 10 more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 132,098 cases and 2,653 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 6,450 cases and 49 deaths.