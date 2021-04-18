Florida Adds 6,800 COVID-19 Cases, Reports 35 Resident Deaths Sunday

Florida’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 6,800 Sunday, as the state’s virus-related death toll rose by 35.

The 6,834 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,168,901 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 35 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the state's total to 34,439. Non-resident deaths remain at 670, according to the department of health's COVID-19 dashboard.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.68% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 470,668 cases on Sunday, an increase of 1,760 since Saturday, along with a total of 6,044 COVID-related deaths, one more than what was reported Saturday.

In Broward County, there were 228,502 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 764, along with 2,783 virus-related deaths, 14 more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 138,967 cases and 2,717 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 6,742 cases and 50 deaths.