Florida Adds 6,906 New Covid Cases, Reports 46 More Resident Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 6,900 Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 40.

The 6,906 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,118,713 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 46 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 34,014. The number of hospitalizations totaled 86,894.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.94% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly higher than Friday's reported 6.51% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 459,493 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,575 since Friday, along with a total of 5,969 COVID-related deaths, a single day increase of 15.

In Broward County, there were 222,445 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 822, along with 2,721 virus-related deaths, four more than Friday's total.

Palm Beach County had 135,758 cases and 2,692 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,630 cases and 50 deaths.