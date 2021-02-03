Florida Adds 6,979 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports Over 200 More Virus Deaths Wednesday

Florida reported more than 6,900 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 200.

The 6,979 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,744,619 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 197 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 27,019. An additional 453 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, six more than were reported on Tuesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.77% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, after two straight days above 8%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was at 10.07%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 376,552 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 1,230 since Tuesday, along with 4,919 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 12.

In Broward County, there were 175,306 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 627, along with 2,125 virus-related deaths, six more than Tuesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 108,585 cases and 2,212 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 5,413 cases and 41 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,367,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Over 421,000 have received the second booster shot.