Florida Adds 69,914 New COVID-19 Cases, as 7-Day Average Continues to Set Records

Florida recorded more than 69,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the third-highest daily total ever in the state, as the 7-day average continues to reach record levels.

The 69,914 new cases reported Saturday increased the state's total to more than 4.63 million since the pandemic began, according to figures released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida's 7-day moving average for daily cases has risen to its highest level ever in recent days, passing 56,000, according to the CDC. That average had been below 1,300 as recently as last month.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has been attributed to the rapid-spreading omicron variant of the virus, as well as an increase in people seeking testing.

Hospitalizations in the state continued to rise Saturday, with 9,416 inpatient beds in use for COVID-19, accounting for about 16.25% of the state's total based on 264 hospitals reporting, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That number was 8,914 on Friday.

Another 1,117 intensive care unit beds were in use for COVID-19 Saturday, about 17.94% of the state's total based on 270 hospitals reporting, according to HHS.

Hospitalizations remain well below this past summer's delta surge, when they peaked at more than 17,100.

Florida's COVID-19 death toll reached 62,628 on Saturday. Deaths can take days or weeks to report while they're confirmed.