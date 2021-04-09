Florida Adds 7,121 New Covid Cases, Reports 62 More Resident Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 7,100 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 60.

The 7,121 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,111,807 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 62 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 33,968. An additional 658 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.51% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Thursday's reported 6.72% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.86%, also below Thursday's 8.21% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 457,918 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,601 since Thursday, along with a total of 5,954 COVID-related deaths, a single day increase of 14.

In Broward County, there were 221,623 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 884, along with 2,717 virus-related deaths, four more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 135,324 cases and 2,692 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,600 cases and 49 deaths.