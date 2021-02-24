coronavirus

Florida Adds 7,128 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, as State Reports Over 120 More Deaths

The 7,128 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,885,661 since the outbreak began

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Florida reported 7,128 new COVID-19 cases and 127 more virus-related deaths among residents Wednesday
  • The state now has 1,885,661 total COVID-19 cases dating back to March of 2020
  • The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.99% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report

Florida reported more than 7,100 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 120.

The 7,128 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,885,661 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

COVID-19 vaccines 5 hours ago

Nearly Half of Florida's Seniors Have Received Vaccine Shot: DeSantis

coronavirus pandemic 11 hours ago

Florida Vaccine Updates: Publix Resumes Scheduling; Possible Eligibility for Teachers, Police

Another 127 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 30,340. An additional 538 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of two since Tuesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.99% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, the third day in the past week it has been below 6%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.55%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 405,563 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 1,064 since Tuesday, along with 5,353 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 15.

In Broward County, there were 191,968 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 903, along with 2,361 virus-related deaths, nine more than Tuesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 118,853 cases and 2,428 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 5,747 cases and 46 deaths.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaSouth FloridaCOVID-19Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us