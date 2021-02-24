Florida Adds 7,128 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, as State Reports Over 120 More Deaths

What to Know
- Florida reported 7,128 new COVID-19 cases and 127 more virus-related deaths among residents Wednesday
- The state now has 1,885,661 total COVID-19 cases dating back to March of 2020
- The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.99% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report
Florida reported more than 7,100 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 120.
The 7,128 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,885,661 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 127 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 30,340. An additional 538 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of two since Tuesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.99% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, the third day in the past week it has been below 6%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.55%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 405,563 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 1,064 since Tuesday, along with 5,353 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 15.
In Broward County, there were 191,968 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 903, along with 2,361 virus-related deaths, nine more than Tuesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 118,853 cases and 2,428 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 5,747 cases and 46 deaths.