Florida Adds 7,280 New Covid Cases, Reports Over 120 More Virus Deaths Saturday

Florida reported more than 7,200 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 120.

The 7,280 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,863,707 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 121 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 29,813. An additional 526 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of two since Friday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.74% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, the lowest it's been in over two weeks and the 12th day in a row it has been at or below 7%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 401,137 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,544 since Friday, along with 5,28- COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 10.

In Broward County, there were 189,125 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 909, along with 2,324 virus-related deaths, 14 more than Friday's total.

Palm Beach County had 117,231 cases and 2,394 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 5,657 cases and 44 deaths.