Florida Adds 7,342 New Covid Cases, Reports Over 150 More Virus Deaths Wednesday

The 7,342 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,844,627 since the outbreak began

Florida reported more than 7,300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 150.

The 7,342 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,844,627 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 157 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 29,311. An additional 513 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of eight since Tuesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.42% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, the ninth day in a row it has been below 7%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.42%, the ninth-straight day that rate has been below 10%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 397,226 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 1,398 since Tuesday, along with 5,229 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 22.

In Broward County, there were 186,831 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 768, along with 2,283 virus-related deaths, eight more than Tuesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 115,794 cases and 2,362 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 5,626 cases and 44 deaths.

