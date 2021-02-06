Florida Adds 7,400 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 142 More Virus Deaths Saturday

Florida reported more than 7,400 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by 142.

The 7,486 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,771,359 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 142 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 27,599. An additional 459 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than yesterday's total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.25% Saturday, an increase from Friday's 5.8%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 382,186 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,470 since Friday, along with 4,979 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 15.

In Broward County, there were 178,116 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 797, along with 2,162 virus-related deaths, 12 more than Friday's total.

Palm Beach County had 110,639 cases and 2,249 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 5,465 cases and 42 deaths.