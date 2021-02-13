coronavirus

Florida Adds 7,500 New Covid Cases, Reports 118 More Virus Deaths Saturday

Florida reported more than 7,500 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by 118.

The 7,515 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,821,937 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 118 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 28,683. An additional 496 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.44% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly above Friday's 6.22% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 392,842 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,680 since Friday, along with 5,141 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 20.

In Broward County, there were 184,110 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 886, along with 2,239 virus-related deaths, ten more than Friday's total.

Palm Beach County had 114,083 cases and 2,322 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 5,562 cases and 42 deaths.

