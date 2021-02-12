Florida Adds 7,600 New Covid Cases, Reports 183 More Virus Deaths Friday

Florida reported more than 7,600 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by 183.

The 7,617 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,814,422 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 183 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 28,565. An additional 496 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of seven since Thursday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.22% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.07%, an increase from Thursday's 7.92%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 391,162 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,643 since Thursday, along with 5,121 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 40 -- double than what was reported the day before.

In Broward County, there were 183,224 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 805, along with 2,229 virus-related deaths, 11 more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 113,457 cases and 2,315 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 5,541 cases and 42 deaths.