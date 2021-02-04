Florida Adds 7,711 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports Over 220 More Virus Deaths Thursday

Florida reported more than 7,700 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 220.

The 7,711 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,752,330 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 228 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 27,247. An additional 451 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.76% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, about a percentage point higher than Wednesday's rate of 7.79%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was up to 11.32%, above Wednesday's 10.10% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 377,999 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,447 since Wednesday, along with 4,942 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 23.

In Broward County, there were 176,144 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 838, along with 2,139 virus-related deaths, 14 more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 109,219 cases and 2,238 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 5,425 cases and 41 deaths.