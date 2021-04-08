coronavirus

Florida Adds 7,939 New Covid Cases, Reports 84 More Resident Deaths Thursday

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.73% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Wednesday's reported 6.95% rate

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 7,900 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 80.

The 7,939 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,104,686 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 84 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 33,906. An additional 656 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.73% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Wednesday's reported 6.95% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.21%, slightly above Wednesday's 8.11% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 456,317 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,912 since Wednesday, along with a total of 5,940 COVID-related deaths, a single day increase of 10.

In Broward County, there were 220,739 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 947, along with 2,713 virus-related deaths, four more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 134,854 cases and 2,685 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 6,575 cases and 49 deaths.

