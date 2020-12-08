Florida Adds 7,985 New Covid Cases, Reports 98 More Virus Deaths Tuesday

Florida reported just under 8,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by nearly 100.

The 7,985 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,073,770, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 96 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 19,378 Tuesday. Another 249 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than were in Monday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.92% in Tuesday's report, slightly above Monday's rate of 7.64% and the fifth day in a row it was under 8%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.91% in Tuesday's report, about the same as the previous two days.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 246,915 cases Tuesday, an increase of 1,851 since Monday, along with 3,926 COVID-related deaths, eight fewer than were in Monday's report.

In Broward County, there were 115,414 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 988, along with 1,711 virus-related deaths, the same figure in Monday's report.

Palm Beach County had 69,855 cases and 1,739 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 3,641 cases and 28 deaths.