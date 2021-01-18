Florida Adds 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 137 More Virus-Related Deaths Monday

Florida added 8,002 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by 137.

The new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,579,281 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 137 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 24,274. An additional 383 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, four more than were reported on Sunday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

After dropping below 9% Saturday, the positivity rate for new cases was up to 9.19% Monday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 346,090 cases Monday, an increase of 1,844 since Sunday, along with 4,617 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 22.

In Broward County, there were 159,670 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 908, along with 1,983 virus-related deaths, 14 more than Sunday's total.

Palm Beach County had 98,067 cases and 2,037 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 4,960 cases and 37 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 938,537 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 93,258 have received the second booster shot.