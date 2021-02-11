Florida Adds 8,500 New Covid Cases, Reports Over 170 More Virus Deaths Thursday

Florida reported more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 170.

The 8,525 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,806,805 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 174 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 28,382. An additional 489 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of six since Wednesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

Positivity rates in the state continued trending downward. The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.20% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, the third-straight day in a row the rate has decreased.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.93%, the first day it's been below 8% since last Thursday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 389,519 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,579 since Wednesday, along with 5,081 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 19.

In Broward County, there were 182,419 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 992, along with 2,218 virus-related deaths, 16 more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 112,964 cases and 2,302 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 5,528 cases and 42 deaths.