Florida Adds 9,800 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 163 More Virus-Related Deaths Tuesday

Total COVID-19 cases in Broward County surpass 160,000

Florida added more than 9,800 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 160.

The 9,816 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,589,097 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 162 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 24,436. Another 84 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than was reported on Monday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.97% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Monday's rate of 9.17%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 11.83%, below Monday's 12.58% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 347,965 cases Tuesday, an increase of 1,875 since Monday, along with 4,622 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of five.

In Broward County, there were 160,514 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 844, along with 1,990 virus-related deaths, seven more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 98,692 cases and 2,059 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 4,993 cases and 37 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 965,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just over 100,000 have received the second booster shot.

