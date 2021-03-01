Florida Adds Just 1,700 New Covid Cases Monday, as State Reports 147 More Resident Deaths

Florida's daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to drop Monday, with just 1,700 new infections reported by the state.

The 1,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,910,921 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 147 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 30,999. An additional 557 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.32% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Sunday's rate of 6.41%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.73%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 410,952 cases on Monday, an increase of 235 since Sunday, along with 5,449 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 20.

In Broward County, there were 195,217 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 225, along with 2,399 virus-related deaths, nine more than Sunday's total.

Palm Beach County had 120,868 cases and 2,480 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 5,861 cases and 46 deaths.