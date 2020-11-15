Florida Adds More than 10,000 New COVID Cases, Highest Single-Day Jump Since July

Florida added more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the highest number of daily cases reported since July.

The 10,105 new cases brought the state's total to 885,201, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

The increase was fueled by an unprecedented number of test results — more than 146,000 — reported to the state for one day.

An additional 29 virus-related deaths were reported among Florida residents Sunday, bringing the death toll to 17,518. Another 216 non-residents have also died from the disease in the state, one more than Saturday's count.

Deaths may have occurred days or weeks ago, due to the time it takes to confirm that they are coronavirus related.

The leap in new cases is the largest since late July, when the virus was raging, killing more than 200 Florida residents a day. But the positivity rate back then for all tests was also much higher — between 15 and 16 percent during those weeks.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.57% in Sunday's report, a significant decrease from Saturday's reported rate of 9.90%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.21% in Sunday's report, also a decrease from Saturday's 11.40% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 202,644 cases Sunday, an increase of about 2,385 since Saturday, along with 3,709 COVID-related deaths, two more than in Saturday's report.

In Broward County, there were 95,311 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 1,443, along with 1,591 virus-related deaths, six more than in Saturday's report.

Palm Beach County had 58,396 COVID-19 and 1,622 deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 2,810 cases and 25 deaths.