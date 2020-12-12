Florida Adds More than 10,500 New Covid Cases, Reports 71 More Virus Deaths Saturday

Florida reported more than 10,500 new coronavirus cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 71.

The 10,577 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,116,973, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 71 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 19,785 Saturday. 264 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than were in Friday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.91% in Saturday's report, a slight increase of Friday's 7.89%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.93% in Saturday's report, a slight increase from Friday's 9.57%.

Miami-Dade County had 255,462 cases Saturday, an increase of 2,059 since Friday, along with 3,965 COVID-related deaths, 6 more than were in Friday's report.

In Broward County, there were 119,429 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 917, along with 1,730 virus-related deaths, two more than Friday.

Palm Beach County had 72,247 cases and 1,766 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 3,797 cases and 28 deaths.