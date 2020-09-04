Florida Adds Nearly 3,200 New Coronavirus Cases, 100 More Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida reported 3,198 new COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 640,211

Florida added nearly 3,200 new coronavirus cases Friday, along with another 100 more virus-related deaths.

The 3,198 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday brought Florida's total to 640,211, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 100, with 11,750 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 153 non-residents have died in the state, three more than were reported Thursday.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Thursday was 6.95%, a drop from Thursday's rate of 8.54%. The positivity rate of new cases was 5.10%, also lower than Thursday's 6.20%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 160,469 cases, an increase of about 500 since Thursday, along with 2,632 COVID-related deaths, 32 more than were reported Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 72,880 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 250, along with 1,212 virus-related deaths, six more than Thursday.

Palm Beach County had 42,762 cases and 1,160 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 1,754 cases and 16 deaths.