Florida Adds Over 11,300 New Covid Cases, Reports 120 More Virus Deaths Wednesday

Florida added more than 11,300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by 120.

The 11,384 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,234,399, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 120 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,874 Wednesday. Another 299 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than were reported on Wednesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.62% in Wednesday's report, down slightly from Tuesday's reported rate of 8.77%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.73%, slightly less than Tuesday's 10.82%.

Florida's new daily vaccine report showed over 68,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine on Dec. 15.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 280,982 cases Wednesday, an increase of 2,243 since Wednesday, along with 4,096 COVID-related deaths, one more than Wednesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 129,897 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 934, along with 1,796 virus-related deaths, four more than Tuesday.

Palm Beach County had 78,187 cases and 1,842 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 4,083 cases and 33 deaths.