Florida Adds Over 11,500 New Covid Cases, Reports 125 More Virus Deaths

Florida added more than 11,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by 125.

The 11,541 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,155,335, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 122 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,204 Wednesday. Another 286 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were in Tuesday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 9.28% in Wednesday's report, a slight drop from Tuesday's 9.64% which was the highest it's been in weeks.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 11.31%, slightly below Tuesday's 11.96% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 264,673 cases Wednesday, an increase of 2,375 since Tuesday, along with 4,017 COVID-related deaths, 12 more than were in Tuesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 122,883 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,371, along with 1,757 virus-related deaths, seven more than Tuesday.

Palm Beach County had 73,998 cases and 1,796 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 3,890 cases and 30 deaths.