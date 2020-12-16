coronavirus

Florida Adds Over 11,500 New Covid Cases, Reports 125 More Virus Deaths

Positivity rate in state stays above 9% for second-straight day

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida added more than 11,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by 125.

The 11,541 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,155,335, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus vaccine 3 hours ago

Covid Vaccinations Begin for Florida Nursing Home Staff and Residents

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Antibody Drugs Used to Treat Trump, Others Could Cut Covid-19 Hospitalizations by Half, But They're Not Being Used by the General Public

With 122 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,204 Wednesday. Another 286 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were in Tuesday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 9.28% in Wednesday's report, a slight drop from Tuesday's 9.64% which was the highest it's been in weeks.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 11.31%, slightly below Tuesday's 11.96% rate.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 264,673 cases Wednesday, an increase of 2,375 since Tuesday, along with 4,017 COVID-related deaths, 12 more than were in Tuesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 122,883 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,371, along with 1,757 virus-related deaths, seven more than Tuesday.

Palm Beach County had 73,998 cases and 1,796 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 3,890 cases and 30 deaths.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us