Florida Adds Over 126K New COVID-19 Cases This Past Weekend

Florida added more than 126,000 new COVID-19 cases this past weekend, following another week of infections amid an increase in testing and the fast-spreading omicron variant.

The state reported 77,156 cases on Saturday and 49,548 cases on Sunday, pushing Florida's total to more than 4.75 million since the pandemic began, according to figures released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has been attributed to the rapid-spreading omicron variant of the virus, as well as an increase in people seeking testing.

Hospitalizations remain well below this summer's delta surge, when they peaked at more than 17,100.

Over the weekend, hospitalizations in the state continued to rise with 9,888 inpatient beds in use for COVID-19, accounting for about 17.25% of the state's total based on 262 hospitals reporting, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Another 1,158 intensive care unit beds were in use for COVID-19 Monday, about 19.48% of the state's total based on 268 hospitals reporting, according to HHS.

Florida's COVID-19 death toll reached 62,810 on Monday. Deaths can take days or weeks to report while they're confirmed.