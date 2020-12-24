Florida Adds Over 13,000 New Covid Cases, Reports 123 More Virus Deaths Thursday

What to Know Florida reported 13,147 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state's total to 1,247,546

An additional 123 virus-related deaths were confirmed in the state

Just over 93,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state since Dec. 15

Florida added more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the tally of virus-related deaths in the state increased by 123.

The 13,147 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total count to 1,247,546, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 123 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,995 Thursday. Another 300 non-resident deaths have been confirmed by the state to-date, one more than reported on Wednesday.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm that they are coronavirus-related.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.82% in Thursday's report, down from Wednesday's reported rate of 8.62%.

Florida's new daily vaccine report showed over 93,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine on Dec. 15.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 283,285 cases Thursday, an increase of 2,303 since Wednesday, along with 4,108 COVID-related deaths, 12 more than in Wednesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 130,978 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,081, along with 1,798 virus-related deaths, two more than Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 78,852 cases and 1,858 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 4,110 cases and 33 deaths.