Florida Adds Over 15,400 New Covid Cases, Reports 100 More Deaths Tuesday

Florida added more than 15,400 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by 100.

The 15,431 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,392,123 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 98 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported, bringing the total to 22,188 Tuesday. Another 327 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than were reported on Monday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 12.74% in Tuesday's department of health report, the third straight day it was above 12%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 14.33%, the third straight day above 14%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 311,606 cases Tuesday, an increase of 3,347 since Monday, along with 4,257 COVID-related deaths, one more than was reported Monday.

In Broward County, there were 143,186 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,193, along with 1,883 virus-related deaths, one more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 86,839 cases and 1,923 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 4,412 cases and 35 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed just under 288,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid December. Nearly 2,000 have received the second booster shot.