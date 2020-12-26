Florida Adds Over 17,000 New Covid Cases, Reports 140 More Virus Deaths Saturday

What to Know Florida reported 17,042 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state's total to 1,264,588

An additional 140 virus-related deaths were confirmed in the state

Just over 113,900 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state since Dec. 15

Florida added more than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the tally of virus-related deaths in the state increased by 140.

The 17,042 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total count to 1,264,588, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. Due the Christmas holiday, Saturday's report combines state numbers from both Friday and Saturday.

With 140 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 21,135 Saturday. Another 302 non-resident deaths have been confirmed by the state to-date, two more than reported on Thursday.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm that they are coronavirus-related.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.00% in Saturday's report.

Florida's new daily vaccine report showed over 113,900 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine on Dec. 15.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 286,662 cases Saturday, an increase of 3,377 since Saturday, along with 4,127 COVID-related deaths, 19 more than in Thursday's report.

In Broward County, there were 132,193 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,215, along with 1,811 virus-related deaths, 13 more than Thursday.

Palm Beach County had 79,830 cases and 1,860 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 4,137 cases and 34 deaths.