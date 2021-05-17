Florida Adds Over 1,900 New Covid Cases, Reports 58 More Resident Deaths Monday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 1,900 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by nearly 60.

The 1,976 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,293,980 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 58 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the state's total to 36,133. An additional 724 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.42% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, the eighth day in a row it has been below 5%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.30%, above Sunday's rate of 5.86%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 495,367 cases on Monday, an increase of 464 since Sunday, along with a total of 6,319 COVID-related deaths, 15 more than were reported Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 242,199 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 185, along with 3,012 virus-related deaths, one more than the total reported on Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 146,833 total cases and 2,826 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 7,038 cases and 49 deaths.