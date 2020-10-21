Florida Adds Over 2,100 New Covid Cases, as Positivity Rates Increase Again

Florida added more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's positivity rates continued to show increases.

The 2,145 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 762,534, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 105 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 16,210. Another 203 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state.

The state surgeon general announced Wednesday that his office was adding an additional review process for fatalities because many of the deaths occurred more than one month ago and some died weeks or even months after the infections were first noted in the deceased.

As cases once again are starting to increase, the share of tests coming back positive was also increasing.

The new case positivity rate was at 6.74% in Wednesday's report, the second day in a row it was over 6% after spending weeks below 6%.

The percent positivity of all cases in Wednesday's report also showed an increase, up to 8.03%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 179,644 cases, an increase of about 350 since Tuesday, along with 3,572 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 11 since Tuesday.

Miami-Dade’s positivity rate exceeded 5% for two days in a row, but its seven-day rate continued to hold steady at around 4.6%.

In Broward County, there were 81,704 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 170, along with 1,519 virus-related deaths, two more than Tuesday.

Broward continued to see a surge in positivity, up to 5.9%, the highest level in two months.

Palm Beach County had 49,380 cases and 1,553 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 2,101 cases and 25 deaths.