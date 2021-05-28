Florida Adds Over 2,300 New Covid Cases, Miami-Dade Passes 500K Infections Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 2,300 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 40.

The 2,338 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,320,818 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 41 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 36,774. An additional 738 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than Thursday's reported total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 3.06% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, the seventh-straight day it's been below 4%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 3.88% Friday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 500,323 cases on Friday, an increase of 367 since Thursday, along with a total of 6,424 COVID-related deaths, 12 more than the total reported Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 244,552 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 194, along with 3,069 virus-related deaths, a single-day increase of two.

Palm Beach County had 148,277 total cases and 2,875 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 7,091 cases and 50 deaths.