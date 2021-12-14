Florida Adds Over 3,000 New Daily Covid Cases, Most Since Mid-October

More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Florida on Monday, the most in one day in the state since mid-October.

The 3,067 new cases reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mark the first time since Oct. 13 that the state has surpassed 3,000 in one day.

Since the pandemic began last year, Florida has had a total of 3,720,146 reported cases.

Despite the increase in cases, positivity rates in Florida remain low. The latest report from the Florida Department of Health issued Friday showed a 2.6% positivity rate over the previous week, a slight increase over the previous few weeks but far below the 20% positivity recorded during this summer's Covid surge.

Florida's Covid death toll reached 62,026 on Friday, after 36 new virus-related deaths were reported the previous week, according to the department of health.

About 70% of people eligible in the state have been vaccinated, the report said.