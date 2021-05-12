Florida Adds Over 3,100 New Covid Cases, Reports 51 More Resident Deaths Wednesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 3,100 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 50.
The 3,184 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,278,549 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 51 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 35,882. An additional 716 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.55% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly lower than Tuesday's 5.00% rate.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 5.73%, below Tuesday's rate of 6.51%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 492,232 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 529 since Tuesday, along with a total of 6,275 COVID-related deaths, 2 more than were reported Tuesday.
In Broward County, there were 240,790 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 336, along with 2,978 virus-related deaths, 13 more than were reported on Tuesday.
Palm Beach County had 145,850 total cases and 2,808 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 7,004 cases and 49 deaths.