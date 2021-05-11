Florida Adds Over 3,200 New Covid Cases, Reports 48 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 3,200 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by nearly 50.
The 3,263 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,275,365 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 48 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 35,831. An additional 716 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 491,703 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 675 since Monday, along with a total of 6,273 COVID-related deaths, 14 more than were reported Monday.
In Broward County, there were 240,479 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 336, along with 2,965 virus-related deaths, the same total reported on Monday.
Palm Beach County had 145,657 total cases and 2,801 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,998 cases and 49 deaths.