Florida Adds Over 3,500 New Covid Cases, Reports 64 More Resident Deaths Monday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 3,500 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 60.
The 3,513 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,212,097 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 64 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the state's total to 34,912. An additional 688 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, a one-day increase of two. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.28% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight increase from Sunday's 6.85% rate.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.14%, above Sunday's 9.24% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 479,426 cases on Monday, an increase of 766 since Sunday, along with a total of 6,125 COVID-related deaths, 13 more than were reported Sunday.
In Broward County, there were 233,624 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 459, along with 2,868 virus-related deaths, three more than Sunday's total.
Palm Beach County had 141,747 cases and 2,751 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 6,842 cases and 49 deaths.