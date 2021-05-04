Florida Adds Over 3,600 New Covid Cases, Reports 92 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 3,600 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 90.

The 3,682 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,249,535 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 92 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 35,399. An additional 703 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.11% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, just below Monday's rate of 6.13%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.09%, below Monday's 8.72% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 486,808 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 783 since Monday, along with a total of 6,206 COVID-related deaths, 20 more than were reported Monday.

In Broward County, there were 237,924 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 414, along with 2,921 virus-related deaths a single-day increase of 16.

Palm Beach County had 144,069 total cases and 2,775 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,938 cases and 49 deaths.