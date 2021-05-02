Florida Adds Over 3,800 New Covid Cases, Reports 29 More Resident Deaths Sunday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 3,800 Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 25.

The 3,841 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,238,937 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 29 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the state's total to 35,268. An additional 700 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.87% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly higher than Saturday's 5.70% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 485,300 cases on Sunday, an increase of 786 since Saturday, along with a total of 6,182 COVID-related deaths, seven more than were reported Saturday.

In Broward County, there were 237,067 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 475, along with 2,904 virus-related deaths a single-day increase of two.

Palm Beach County had 143,709 cases and 2,770 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 6,924 cases and 49 deaths.