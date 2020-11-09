Florida Adds Over 3,900 New Coronavirus Cases, 58 More Virus-Related Deaths Monday

Florida added more than 3,900 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state confirmed 58 additional virus-related deaths.

The 3,924 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 847,821, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 58 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,179 Monday. Another 212 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.07% in Monday's report, a jump from Sunday's reported rate of 6.24%.

The positivity rate for all cases in Monday's report was 10%, after it had dropped down to 7.67% Sunday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 194,879 cases Monday, an increase of about 525 since Sunday, along with 3,688 COVID-related deaths, five more than in Sunday's report.

In Broward County, there were 91,441 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 440, along with 1,559 virus-related deaths, 11 more than in Sunday's report.

Palm Beach County had 55,816 cases and 1,610 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 2,596 cases and 25 deaths.