Florida Adds Over 3,900 New Covid Cases, Reports 65 More Resident Deaths Saturday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 3,900 Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 65.

The 3,977 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,266,575 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 65 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the state's total to 35,700. An additional 712 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.67% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, the third day in a row it was under 5%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.21%, the fourth day in a row it's been below 7%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 489,839 cases on Saturday, an increase of 825 since Friday, along with a total of 6,246 COVID-related deaths, 14 more than were reported Friday.

In Broward County, there were 239,602 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 353, along with 2,960 virus-related deaths, a single-day increase of 12.

Palm Beach County had 145,126 total cases and 2,788 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,972 cases and 49 deaths.