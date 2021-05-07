Florida Adds Over 4,100 New Covid Cases, Reports 86 More Resident Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 4,100 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 80.

The 4,165 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,262,598 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 86 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 35,635. An additional 711 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.70% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, the second day in a row it was under 5%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.04%, the third day in a row it's been below 7%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 489,014 cases on Friday, an increase of 711 since Thursday, along with a total of 6,232 COVID-related deaths, 14 more than were reported Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 239,249 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 415, along with 2,948 virus-related deaths, a single-day increase of five.

Palm Beach County had 144,892 total cases and 2,788 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,960 cases and 49 deaths.